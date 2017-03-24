Lawsuit: Home-cleaning service 'Handy' did not properly vet workers

A lawsuit filed by Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine accuses the Handy home-cleaning service of not performing background checks on its workers following thefts in homes. (Photo: Website)

The home-cleaning service “Handy” markets itself as using only the most experienced and friendly professionals.

The company also reassures its clients that background checks are performed and they can be “trusted”, but a lawsuit filed in September against Handy says otherwise.

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed the lawsuit after many consumer’s reported a pattern of theft by Handy Cleaners.

The app called the “Uber for cleaning” connects professionals and app users to purchase a cleaning package or a one-time cleaning.

The lawsuit says “Handy’s advertised background-check procedures have also failed to identify and exclude cleaners with criminal backgrounds.”

Handy also advertises single cleaning payments, but many customers claim the company charged then recurring charges.

Per the lawsuit, when consumers try to cancel their cleaning plan, they face a confusing and difficult task that requires them to navigate through various webpages and emails and are forced to pay for cleaning services they neither wanted nor knowingly authorized.

