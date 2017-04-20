Lawyer: Other senators used similar language to Sen. Artiles

Sen. Frank Artiles apologized for using racial slurs on the Florida Senate floor on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Photo: The Florida Channel)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A lawyer representing a state senator who could be punished for using a racial slur and other vulgarities says he'll present evidence that other senators have used similar language.



The Senate is reviewing a complaint that Republican Sen. Frank Artiles used the "n-word" and other obscenities in a conversation with two African-American senators at a private club near the Capitol.



Lawyer Steven Andrews wrote to the Senate lawyer reviewing the case and said the complaint shouldn't be pursued because Artiles' statements - as offensive as they were - are protected under his constitutional rights to free speech.



He also said the Senate lawyer, Dawn Roberts, shouldn't handle the case because she's also represented Artiles and witnesses who would be called to testify.

