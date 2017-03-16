Letter bomb explodes at IMF in Paris, one injured

A file photo dated May 18, 2011 showing the logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C. (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO, EPA)

One person was injured Thursday in an explosion after opening an envelope at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices in Paris, French police said.

French media reported that the victim suffered a minor injury.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde condemned the "cowardly act of violence."

“I have been informed about the explosion in the IMF's Paris office, which caused injuries to one of our staff. I have been in touch with the office, and my compassion goes to the colleagues there," she said in a statement from Frankfurt, Germany.

"I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate. We are working closely with the French authorities to investigate this incident and ensure the safety of our staff.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the incident is related to a package containing explosives that was delivered to Germany's Finance Ministry on Wednesday and destroyed by German authorities.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

USA TODAY