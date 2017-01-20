Lewinsky scandal tapped for 'American Crime Story'

Monica Lewinsky is seen in 1998 as media swarmed her during an ongoing investigation of Former President Bill Clinton. (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogas, AP)

Monica Lewinsky is the latest famous figure being eyed for the American Crime Story treatment.

Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, about the sex scandal surrounding Lewinsky, who was linked to then-President Clinton, has been optioned by the producers of the cable anthology, The Hollywood Reporter reported first. FX confirmed the report to USA TODAY.

Ryan Murphy, Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions have started meeting with actresses to portray Lewinsky and her former friend Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded Lewinsky's conversations about her alleged affair with the president. The scandal was followed by impeachment hearings, and Clinton eventually was acquitted by the Senate.

Toobin's book, The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson, was the inspiration for Season 1 of the FX series. It earned multiple Emmys, including acting prizes for Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown,

Season 2 of American Crime Story is set to focus on Hurricane Katrina and is due in 2018. Season 3 will be about the case of the 1997 slaying of designer Gianni Versace in Miami.

