Lightning strike knocks out water service

Water service is out in part of St. Petersburg due to a lightning strike.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a lightning strike in the 6100 block of 4th Street North caused a power pole to topple, rupturing a 12-inch water main.

This took out water service to customers along and east of 4th Stree.from SE Madison Circle through 62nd Avenue.

St. Petersburg Water Resources personnel are on the scene.

