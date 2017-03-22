Limona Elementary is your 10News School of the Week Powered by Duke Energy

Limona Elementary in Brandon is your 10News School of the Week presented by Duke Energy Florida! (Photo: WTSP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Congratulations to Limona Elementary in Brandon who is the 10News School of the Week Powered by Duke Energy Florida!

We will be live on campus Friday for 10News This Morning at 5:30 a.m. We will feature the school's National Elementary Honor Society which is teaching kids valuable lessons about civic service.

The Limona Lions are celebrating their spirit week and we are happy to celebrate with you.

Check our Facebook page on Friday where we will stream from the campus live. Make sure you like the page so you can be alerted when we go live.



Or better yet, show up on campus and share photos on social media with your friends!

Congrats @HCPSLimonaES - our 10News School of the Week powered by @DukeEnergy FL. Excited to share your school w/ #TampaBay Friday! #wtsp pic.twitter.com/ilwUkHiXTw — Ian Reitz - WTSP (@IanReitz) March 22, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV