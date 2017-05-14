Limted transit in Tampa Bay leaves some riders struggling

TAMPA -- Raven Britton got off the bus at the end of her workday, before the sun was up. She's back on the bus starting her 2-and-a-half-hour morning commute.

“I went to sleep at about 2 and I had to get back up at about 4,” she said. “That's why my hair is a mess.”

That morning it was raining, so she took three of her kids to the babysitter in an Uber, but that's a luxury she cannot afford every day. So she depends on the public bus.

“It takes 5 buses for me to take my kids to daycare and then get to work,” said Raven.

And what would be a 30-minute commute in a vehicle takes her five times as long.

“I take the 8 to the 16. Then, I take the 4 to downtown. Then, I transfer to the 5. And then I take the 16 again to work,” she told us.

“Our biggest challenge is enough funding to cover the demand,” said HART CEO Katharine Eagan.

HART doesn't have enough buses on the road, so they don't run as often as people need them to. And unlike other major metropolitan areas, the bus is all we have when it comes to public transit in the Tampa Bay area. Public officials have been debating the issue for years, but have yet to solve the problem.



The result is marginalized communities struggling to do what the rest of us do daily, because they can't get places.

Driver Jae Passmore sees it every day.

“Riding the bus could be the difference between getting your medicine or not,” she said.

A Harvard study found commute time is the number 1 factor that keeps people from getting out of poverty, even more than crime and education.

“I see people who want to take night classes, who want to take that promotion as a night shift manager, but have to pass up opportunities because their sole source of transportation doesn't allow them to achieve that,” she said.

“It also determines their access to fresh food and healthcare.

“I take the bus to go grocery shopping,” said Britton. “I take the bus to take my children to the doctor. I take the bus for everything.”

Raven spends about 5 hours on the bus on any given day.

What would she do if she didn’t have to spend so much time on the bus?

“Oh my goodness, I would spend time with my kids. I would be able to sit down and color with my daughter and be able to hear the things that my son learned today,” she said.

She would also get more sleep and so would her kids.

Instead, she's working extra these days to try to save up the down payment for a car.



© 2017 WTSP-TV