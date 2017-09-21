WTSP
Lineman killed while working in Florida after Hurricane Irma

Today, we’re remembering a worker killed while helping to restore power after Hurricane Irma ripped through Florida.

Scott Christopher Reid, Jr., 26, died Sunday in Ft. Lauderdale while working storm damage. 

He was born in Arcadia, Florida, and was an avid Gators fan, according to his obituary.  He enjoyed fishing, riding four-wheelers and having fun.  He also loved spending time with his family.

At this point, details of how he died are unavailable.

Thank you, Scott, and all of the line workers who helped get Florida back to normal after Hurricane Irma.

