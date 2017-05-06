WTSP
Listeria concern prompts recall of several Aunt Jemima products

10News staff , WTSP 9:39 AM. EDT May 06, 2017

Check your freezer.  If you’ve got Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices in there, you’ll want to check the package.   There’s a voluntary recall because of possible listeria contamination.

There haven’t been any illnesses reported yet.  The voluntary recall was issued because testing showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.  Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in small children or frail or elderly people.

The following brands and UPC codes are part of the voluntary recall. 

AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz

019600054603

AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz

019600054801

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

019600057703

AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

019600058908

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

019600059684

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz

019600061007

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062004

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062103

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062202

AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062301

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600064701

AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600064909

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz

019600066408

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600068204

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600069102

AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM

019600435907

AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT

019600435921

2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Product 

PKG UPC

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz

051000063915

HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz

658276202903

 

 

