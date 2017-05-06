Listeria concern prompts recall of several Aunt Jemima products

Check your freezer. If you’ve got Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices in there, you’ll want to check the package. There’s a voluntary recall because of possible listeria contamination.
There haven’t been any illnesses reported yet. The voluntary recall was issued because testing showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in small children or frail or elderly people.
The following brands and UPC codes are part of the voluntary recall.
|
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
|
019600054603
|
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
|
019600054801
|
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|
019600057703
|
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|
019600058908
|
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|
019600059684
|
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
|
019600061007
|
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
|
019600062004
|
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
|
019600062103
|
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
|
019600062202
|
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
|
019600062301
|
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
|
019600064701
|
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
|
019600064909
|
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
|
019600066408
|
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
|
019600068204
|
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
|
019600069102
|
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
|
019600435907
|
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
|
019600435921
2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).
|
Product
|
PKG UPC
|
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
|
051000063915
|
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
|
658276202903
