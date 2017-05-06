Listeria concern prompts recall of several Aunt Jemima products

Check your freezer. If you’ve got Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices in there, you’ll want to check the package. There’s a voluntary recall because of possible listeria contamination.

There haven’t been any illnesses reported yet. The voluntary recall was issued because testing showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in small children or frail or elderly people.

The following brands and UPC codes are part of the voluntary recall.

AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603 AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801 AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703 AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202 AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701 AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102 AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907 AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921

2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Product PKG UPC AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915 HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903

