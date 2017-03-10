Live-action 'Aladdin' movie begins open casting call

Williams voiced Genie in 1992's "Aladdin." (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures)

Get ready for another magic carpet ride through Agrabah as production on the live-action version of 'Aladdin' is set to begin filming this summer.

Disney has posted an open casting call for actors to audition for the Guy Ritchie-directed (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes) film based on the 1992 animated feature Aladdin.

The casting call is seeking actors and actresses to fill the Middle Eastern roles and alike their other live-action movies in production like Mulan, they want to accurately represent the people the source material is based on.

Alright kids, if you know someone who fits this, you better share this with them. Submit asap. Good luck my babies pic.twitter.com/PLP37ritcV — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) March 9, 2017

The only hitch, you have to know how to sing. And since 'Friend Like Me' can get the toes tapping, dance experience is also "a plus."

So maybe there will be a 'diamond in the rough' and we will get some fresh faces to become Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.

© 2017 WTSP-TV