Live mosquito was in salad bag, customer says

A customer says they found a live mosquito in their salad bag. (Photo: CBS)



JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – Shoppers keep finding unappetizing surprises in their prepackaged salads.

Fresh Express says they produce more than 40 million pounds of salad every month.

One customer in Jacksonville says she found a living mosquito in the bag she went to buy.

The shopper took video of the incident, clearly disgusted by the insect inside her unopened salad.

Other shoppers reacted the same way.

“A live mosquito in a bag of salad? Oh my, gross,” said Daphne Raulerson.

“A live mosquito? How’s it still alive in a prepackaged salad?” Victoria Dawson added.

Apart from being grossed out, customers expressed serious concerns about the bug.

“They carry germs, absolutely,” said Martha Rust.

Earlier in the week, Fresh Express issued a product recall after a bat carcass was found in their salad.

“Why aren’t there anymore safety measures or precautions taken to ensure that there aren’t any rodents or insects in our salads?” Dawson said.

If you call the company to ask about these unsettling finds, you get this recording:

“Rigorous food safety practices are in place to guard against any material from inadvertently entering the product supply.”

Customers say no matter how the bug or the bat got in, there’s one thing they are sure about.

“I would not want any more salads from that company ever,” Dawson said.

The customer who took the video says she told employees at the target where this happened about the problem.

So far, Fresh Express has not said anything specifically about this incident.

The salad the customer found the mosquito in is not one of the ones recalled.





