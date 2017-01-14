WTSP
Live playoffs on 10News: Texans vs. Patriots (8:15pm)

10News , WTSP 6:14 PM. EST January 14, 2017

A lot is on the line tonight in Foxborough, as the Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots for a spot in the AFC championship game.  
 
It's the second times the two teams have met this season, with New England winning the first matchup, 27-0.  In that early-season match-up, Jacoby Brissett was filling in for a suspended Tom Brady.  Below are live tweets from tonight's game.   If you're viewing on the 10News app, tap here to see the tweets.
 
 
 
 
 

(© 2017 WTSP)


