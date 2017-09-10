Close Live radar as Hurricane Irma moves closer to Florida WWL Breaking Live Video 2 WTSP 5:10 PM. EDT September 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Hurricane Irma has made landfall on Marco Island.as a Category 3 storm. We're following the very latest on the storm. You can always check live 10news © 2017 WTSP-TV WTSP Why is water receding from Tampa Bay shorelines? WTSP 11Alive flies into the eye of Hurricane Irma WTSP Live Hurricane Irma blog: Manatee deputies no longer responding to calls CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WTSP Live Video Evacuation ordered in part of Pinellas 2PM Hurricane Irma update Gov. Rick Scott, Tampa Bay leaders stress preparation ahead of Hurricane Irma 11AM Hurricane Irma Update Irma restrengthens to a Category 4 hurricane 8AM Hurricane Irma Update Damage wind speeds can cause 11PM Hurricane Irma Update Hurricane Irma: Tree smashes cars in Miami More Stories Landfall: Hurricane Irma arrives in Florida Sep 10, 2017, 1:29 a.m. Live Hurricane Irma blog: Manatee deputies no longer… Sep 10, 2017, 12:21 a.m. Tampa Bay-area curfews issued as Hurricane Irma… Sep 10, 2017, 10:05 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs