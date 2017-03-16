Close Live tweets from the NCAA tournament WTSP 12:38 PM. EDT March 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST So many games to keep up with! It's March Madness -- as big an event on social media as it is on the court. Follow Ryan Bass, Justin Granit and others as the tourmanent gets into full swing! © 2017 WTSP-TV WTSP 2017 March Madness schedule: Thursday's NCAA Tournament times, TV guide WTSP Watch: New Orleans player tries to choke 'best friend' teammate in NCAA tournament WTSP Beating Bobby in the NCAA bracket challenge, again CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Dog owner wants answers after tragedy Search for pair continues through night Markeith Loyd led to jail after medical treatment Navasota Train Death Vigil Woman jumps from trunk to escape kidnapper Violent standoff in Pinellas Family grieves loss of teen in crash Blind woman and guide dog kicked off American Airline flight Dads dance at wedding Trooper takes abandoned puppies into custody and adopts the More Stories Gov. Scott: State Attorney Ayala must recuse herself… Mar 16, 2017, 12:07 p.m. Should first-year doctors be allowed to work 24-hour shifts? Mar 16, 2017, 10:42 a.m. School officer makes prom night memorable for Lakeland teen Mar 16, 2017, 12:19 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs