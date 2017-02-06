President Trump arrives at MacDill AFB

President Trump waves to the welcoming committee at MacDill Air Force Base. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) -- President Donald Trump has arrived for his first official visit to U.S. Central Command on Monday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced during the daily press briefing Friday.



It will be the president’s first visit to the area since being inaugurated in January.



Mr. Trump is expected to get briefings from Central Command and Special Operations Command officials during his time at MacDill. He will also spend time with troops.



CENTCOM at MacDill AFB is responsible for overseeing counter-terrorism operations, and also monitors about 20 countries in the Middle East, including Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Syria—which are four of the seven countries included in Mr. Trump’s ban.

His trip to Tampa comes after a weekend of demonstrations over his controversial plan. On top of the crowds that protested in Tampa over the weekend, thousands protested near his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate with signs and chants that rebuked the president’s anti-immigration stance outlined in his executive order.

President Trump has said before that he supports immigration, but concerns over terrorism have forced him to be more forceful with protecting the country’s borders.



Local protesters say they will be out Monday morning starting at 8 a.m. along Interbay and Dale Mabry.





