Living small: Company plans building with tiny apartments

Each unit would be about 300 to 400 square feet. (Photo: Rendering courtesy of Urban Core Holdings)

You've heard of the tiny house craze. Will the tiny apartment craze be next?

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, Urban Core Holdings wants to buy at 12-story downtown office building at the corner of Madison and Franklin streets in Tampa and convert the top eight floors to micro-apartments, each 300 to 400 square feet.

Each one will come with a kitchen with a two-burner stove top, a microwave hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, a stackable waher-dryer unit and a Murphy bed that transforms into a dining table.

The rent would be about $850 a month.

