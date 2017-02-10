WTSP
Close

Local contestant to appear on Jeopardy!

Whisnant, a junior at West Point, will compete in the Jeopardy! College Championship on Valentine's Day.

10News Staff , WTSP 2:09 PM. EST February 10, 2017

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Get ready to root for a local college student and future Army officer who will appear in the Jeopardy! College Championship on Valentine's Day.

Nokomis' Hannah Whisnant, a junior at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, will put her trivia skills to the test when she competes in the quarterfinals against Stanford's Viraj Mehta and Jennifer Katz from Macalester College.

Will she move one step closer to the $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions? Catch her episode next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. only on 10News.

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Family remembers woman who died after Jeopardy! winning streak

WTSP

Tonight's 'Jeopardy!' features contestant who died last week

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories