Local contestant to appear on Jeopardy!

U.S. Military Academy junior Hannah Whisnant will represent Nokomis during her Jeopardy! College Championship episode airing next Tuesday.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Get ready to root for a local college student and future Army officer who will appear in the Jeopardy! College Championship on Valentine's Day.

Nokomis' Hannah Whisnant, a junior at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, will put her trivia skills to the test when she competes in the quarterfinals against Stanford's Viraj Mehta and Jennifer Katz from Macalester College.

Will she move one step closer to the $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions? Catch her episode next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. only on 10News.

