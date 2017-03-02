Local Duke Energy linemen advance to international competition

Fifteen Duke Energy Florida linemen earned a spot in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kan.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Two local Duke Energy Florida linemen teams from Pinellas County placed in the overall journeyman competition during the Florida Lineman’s Rodeo on Feb. 25 at the Winter Garden, Fla., training center. They will be among 15 Florida linemen who earned a spot to compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo on Oct. 14, in Bonner Springs, Kan.

Competitors were tested on job-related skills such as equipment repair and pole climbs, while being judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures. This year, more than 100 linemen participated.

Together, teams and individual competitors put in dozens of extra hours training and honing their skills prior to the rodeo.

“Our linemen participate in these rodeo competitions to continually refine their skills,” said Dave Maxon, Senior Vice President of Distribution and Construction Management. “Every event helps our lineman perfect their skills to work at the highest level of safety and customer service.”

The winners from the Florida event will join other top linemen from Duke Energy rodeos in the Carolinas and the Midwest to compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo this fall, which includes competitors from throughout the U.S. and many foreign countries.

An apprentice is a line worker with fewer than four years of utility experience. A rodeo journeyman has more than four years of utility experience, while a senior-journeyman must be at least 45 years old.

“The part of this job I enjoy the most is the sense of brotherhood I feel with my fellow linemen,” said lineman supervisor Ivan White who helps recruit competitors. “This competition gives us an opportunity to show off our day-to-day expertise and share it with our family and kids.”

The best line workers at Duke Energy and its legacy companies have showcased their talents at the International Lineman’s Rodeo for more than 20 years. Last year, Florida linemen were unable to participate in the international rodeo due to Hurricane Matthew However, those who missed competing due to the storm, will be given an opportunity to compete this fall.

Here is a list of all the linemen who will represent Duke Energy Florida at the International Lineman’s rodeo competition:

Journeyman Lineman Events

1st Place

Michael Euliss, St. Petersburg Operations Center

William Long, St. Petersburg Operations Center

Jarrod Robinson, St. Petersburg Operations Center

2nd Place

Chris Glenny, Clearwater Operations

Will MacDonald, Clearwater Operations

Curtis Wilson, Clearwater Operations

3rd Place

Patrick Conrad, Apopka Operations Center

Cody Ellis, Apopka Operations Center

Chase Ritch, Apopka Operations Center



Senior Team

Joe Badger, Inverness Operations Center

Ed Filor, Inverness Operations Center

Scott Martin, Inverness Operations Center

Apprentice

1st Place

J.J Nahoun, Deland Operations Center

2nd Place

Keith Earnest, Ocala Operations Center

3rd Place

Tanner O’Shea, Lake Wales Operations

