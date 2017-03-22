CREDIT: KTHV

Lakeland, FL -- Have you heard about the Siri 108 prank? It’s nothing to laugh at, and could be especially dangerous in small towns where they've only got a limited number of dispatchers.

On YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more, iPhone users can be seen cracking up as they're urged to ask Siri about the number 108.

Law enforcement says it’s a serious issue, because 108 is the Indian equivalent of 911 in the US. And Siri doesn't know the difference.

“It's not a joke. Again, you're playing with lives when you do that,” said Lakeland Police Spokesman Sgt. Gary Gross.

Gross demonstrated how the 108 call connected with their 911 dispatch center. The phone gives the user five seconds to cancel, but if not, the call goes through, tying up an operator.

But it doesn’t end there. They can’t take a chance the call wasn’t something serious before cutting out, so the police department also has to send a patrol car to check it out.

“If we need to get medical aid there, we need to get fire and EMS, you're taking that time away from somebody else who needs our help who needs emergency services,” Gross said.

Some who've done the digital dialing say they're being fooled by social media posts.

On Twitter, recent post say to tell Siri 108 "If you wanna laugh" or see a magic trick.

Others say it’s a way "you can 3-way FaceTime."

“On social media, do something positive. Don't do something stupid,” said Kathie Waterhouse, who lives in Lakeland part-time. “And this is something that's pretty stupid.”

Julie Townsend agreed.

“Not just annoying,” she said, “dangerous for the entire community. Really, we don’t need to try every silly thing that we see on social media.”

So far, Lakeland dispatchers say fortunately the Siri 108 prank hasn't spread to them, but they want to warn people about it before it does.

Also they want people to know that participating in the prank or encouraging others to do so, isn't just dangerous -- it is a misdemeanor crime which Gross says they won’t hesitate to enforce.

“The only joke,” he said, “is that you're going to go to jail if we find out that you're missing using 911.”

