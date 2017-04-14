Local producer to screen Jackie Robinson documentary at St. Pete History Museum

Jackie Robinson

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – As Major League Baseball prepares to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, the Saint Petersburg History Museum will honor Robinson's achievements with a special screening of "The First," a documentary that focuses on Robinson's role in sparking the Civil Rights Movement.



The film was produced by St. Pete-native Bennett Zamoff, in conjunction with The Jackie Robinson Project of George Washington University.

“The First,” will be screened at the St. Petersburg Museum of History Friday evening at 7 p.m., with a suggested donation of $5.



For more information, click here.



For more on The Jackie Robinson Project, click here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV