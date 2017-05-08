WTSP
1 dead, 1 rescued after distressed boat call

AP , WTSP 4:11 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

VENICE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say two people were discovered on a raft in the Gulf of Mexico, and one of them was later pronounced dead.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that rescuers responded Monday morning to a call for a boat in distress off Caspersen Beach. Two people were brought to shore, but a man in his 40s was pronounced dead.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office officials say they're conducting a death investigation.

