1 dead, 1 rescued after distressed boat call

VENICE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say two people were discovered on a raft in the Gulf of Mexico, and one of them was later pronounced dead.



The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that rescuers responded Monday morning to a call for a boat in distress off Caspersen Beach. Two people were brought to shore, but a man in his 40s was pronounced dead.



Sarasota County Sheriff's Office officials say they're conducting a death investigation.

