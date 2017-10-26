WTSP
Close

Teen dead after Town 'n' Country shooting; suspect search underway

1 dead in shooting in Town "N' Country; search for suspect underway

Emerald Morrow, WTSP 5:45 AM. EDT October 27, 2017

TAMPA – A 17-year-old is dead after being shot in a condominium parking lot in Town ‘n’ Country on Thursday shortly before midnight.

Hillsborough County sheriff’s officials say the homicide happened in the 7500 block of Camarina Calle.

Authorities say they do not believe this is random and is not related to the string of murders in Seminole Heights.

Deputies say they do not have a suspect in custody, but are interviewing neighbors and following leads to help them solve the case.  

The cause of the shooting is unclear, but officials say the victim did not live in the complex where he was shot.

Anyone with information should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories