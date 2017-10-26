TAMPA – A 17-year-old is dead after being shot in a condominium parking lot in Town ‘n’ Country on Thursday shortly before midnight.



Hillsborough County sheriff’s officials say the homicide happened in the 7500 block of Camarina Calle.

Authorities say they do not believe this is random and is not related to the string of murders in Seminole Heights.

Victim was just 17 years old. Deputies do not believe this was random. Suspect still out on the loose. Anyone w/ info, contact @HCSOSheriff. https://t.co/pnENs3VzUK — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) October 27, 2017

Deputies say they do not have a suspect in custody, but are interviewing neighbors and following leads to help them solve the case.



The cause of the shooting is unclear, but officials say the victim did not live in the complex where he was shot.

Anyone with information should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Fatal shooting in Town n' Country in Tampa. No apparent connection to Seminole Heights murders. 17 yo male victim. No arrests. #WTSP pic.twitter.com/DiwW3HdH0B — Deborah Whiteside (@newsphotogdeb) October 27, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV