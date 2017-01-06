10 Investigates allegations PTC director destroyed evidence

The new charges are that the former executive director Kyle Cockream destroyed evidence which would have implicated him for improper conduct.

The investigation into the former director of the Hillsborough Public Transportation Commission is expanding.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking into the former director's relationship with taxi companies which are regulated by the PTC.

The new charges are that the former executive director Kyle Cockream destroyed evidence which would have implicated him for improper conduct.

The ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft have been accused of illegal activity by the taxi companies which are losing business.

Cockream was accused of working with the cab company employees in an undercover sting to fine Uber and Lyft. FDLE has now expanded the investigation because Cockream's phone was wiped clean.

According to documents filed in a Hillsborough court, Cockream's phone was missing visits to websites, text messages, and phone numbers that could have shown his relationship with the cab companies.

However, his phone was reset and the paperwork says it was intentional. If that is the case, it would be considered destroying public records and is illegal.

Cockream's attorney says he has no idea how the phone was wiped clean and denies his client did anything wrong.