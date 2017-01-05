How parents can help distraught children

Photo: Getty Images

It’s a story that tears at your heart: a 10-year-old Clearwater boy commits suicide. Police say he shot himself after being sent to his room by his mom.

10News has learned from the Department of Children and Families that the Pinellas County Sheriff's office has opened an investigation into the incident.

DCF secretary Mike Carroll said in a statement:

We are shocked and dismayed at the news of this child’s horrific death. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has opened a child death investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding this incident and will also continue to coordinate with the criminal investigation.

Based on the family’s history, a full quality assurance review will be conducted to examine prior interactions with the family.”

All child protective investigations in Pinellas County are conducted by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigation Division.

It’s such a young life lost, and it could happen to any family. But there is hope and help.

After the 10-year-old's death, 10News started looking into just how many children are impacted by suicide. It's the third-leading cause of death for Florida kids age 5-14 and for those 15-24 in 2015, according to the Florida Department of Health.

"It's really scary to think you don't want to live anymore,” says 17-year-old Morgan Hubbard. She’s survived several suicide attempts while battling depression and anxiety.

The teen tells 10News’ partners at the Des Moines Register that she’s now on the road to recovery.

“I feel like I'm finally crawling over the top of that and overcoming everything that's been in my way,” Hubbard says.

Often, warning signs are present, and experts say they should be heeded.

“If they're making statements about wanting to kill themselves or die, take them seriously,” advises Bay area Child Psychologist Dr. Mary Harris.

Dr. Harris says it’s not easy for parents, but it is important to talk about suicide with kids before it ever gets to that point.

“Have they ever heard it before, and do they know what it means? Find out what they know and start from there,” Dr. Harris says.

One study in the Journal of Adolescent Health reveals almost 40 percent of kids attempting suicide make their first try in middle or even elementary school.

You can watch for the signs: are they more worried, irritable, withdrawn or lose interest in activities or school?

“Talking about hopelessness in their own way, which would be saying, ‘I can't do this. I'm no good at school. Nobody likes me,’” says Dr. Harris.

Harris says a fight with friends or break-up may not seem like a big deal to others, but it is for that child. Listen and sympathize.

“This has happened to other people, and in time the pain eases and it'll be fine. It's not something worth ending your life over. Seek professional help if it's out of the realm of what a parent can handle by themselves,” says Dr. Harris.

A child may not grasp that suicide is permanent and that the problem, with support, will pass.

"Stay strong and don't give up,” says Hubbard. “If you give up on yourself, there's no going back.”

2016 Florida Youth Substance Abuse Survey results:

16.91% of high school students answered “YES!” (definitely true) that they have felt depressed or sad MOST days, even if they felt OK sometimes.

6.86% of high school students answered “YES!” (definitely true) that think that sometimes life is not worth it.

15.29% of middle school students answered “YES!” (definitely true ) that they have felt depressed or sad MOST days, even if they felt OK sometimes.

6.64% of middle school students answered “YES” (definitely true) that think that sometimes life is not worth it.

Source: http://fysonline.com/

There is help and support available. 1-800-273-TALK is the number for the 24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is one of the organizations that answers the line.

In the Bay area, you can also call 211.

The Florida Department of Children and Families also offers resources for teen suicide prevention: http://www.myflfamilies.com/service-programs/mental-health/suicide-prevention/teens-young-adults

