104 arrested in Polk prostitution operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 100 people have been arrested as part of "Operation March Sadness," a six-day undercover investigation by the Polk County sheriff to fight prostitution.

PCSO undercover detectives, working with the Office of the State Attorney (10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas), arrested a total of 104 suspects.

Of the 104 suspects arrested:

-- 38 were prostitutes.

-- 51 were "johns," or those who solicited to pay for prostitution.

-- 14 others were arrested for related charges, such as deriving proceeds from prostitution.

-- 1 was arrested for traveling to meet a minor.

-- 23 told detectives they were married.

-- Detectives seized 2 firearms, and drugs including marijuana, Oxycodone, heroin, and cocaine.

-- Many of the prostitutes traveled to Florida, and told detectives they travel across the country, having sex for money.

-- The suspects ranged in age from 20 - 63 years old.

In all, detectives filed 37 felony charges and 128 misdemeanor charges against the 104 suspects.

Among the 104 suspects, there were a total of 191 previous felonies and 288 previous misdemeanor charges in their criminal histories.

