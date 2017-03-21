WTSP
Close

104 arrested in Polk prostitution operation

10News Staff , WTSP 7:13 AM. EDT March 21, 2017

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 100 people have been arrested as part of "Operation March Sadness," a six-day undercover investigation by the Polk County sheriff to fight prostitution.

PCSO undercover detectives, working with the Office of the State Attorney (10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas), arrested a total of 104 suspects.

Of the 104 suspects arrested:

-- 38 were prostitutes.

-- 51 were "johns," or those who solicited to pay for prostitution.

-- 14 others were arrested for related charges, such as deriving proceeds from prostitution.

-- 1 was arrested for traveling to meet a minor.

-- 23 told detectives they were married.

-- Detectives seized 2 firearms, and drugs including marijuana, Oxycodone, heroin, and cocaine.

-- Many of the prostitutes traveled to Florida, and told detectives they travel across the country, having sex for money.

-- The suspects ranged in age from 20 - 63 years old.

In all, detectives filed 37 felony charges and 128 misdemeanor charges against the 104 suspects.

Among the 104 suspects, there were a total of 191 previous felonies and 288 previous misdemeanor charges in their criminal histories.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Drug traffickers arrested in Polk County

WTSP

Four arrested on lewdness charges in Polk parks

WTSP

Polk man arrested after wild chase in stolen truck

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories