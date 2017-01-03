106-year-old Lakeland man breaks out in song for birthday

Ike Newcomer celebrates his 106th birthday at a party at Lake Morton Plaza. Lakeland police photo

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The dapper Ike Newcomer got some help from Lakeland police officers as he marked his 106th birthday at Lake Morton Plaza.

"This young man is an inspiration. We felt so honored to be invited to Ike Newcomer's birthday party today at Lake Morton Plaza assisted living facility. Family, residents and longtime friends joined in singing Happy Birthday and fellowship," the Lakeland police posted to its Facebook page.