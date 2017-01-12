10Investigates: Buckhorn's hypocrisy over following rules

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn says people should follow the rules, but his CFO appears to be violating the residency rule. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Hypocrite. That is what I screamed out loud as I was reading the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday morning.

I'm talking about my friend of more than 30 years, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Here's what threw me over the edge, the mmayor was quoted as saying, “There are some groups that don't care what the rules are.” He was referring to the kerfuffle with a group feeding homeless people in Lykes Gaslight Park.

After screaming "hypocrite," I wanted to say, "Hello, Pot, let me introduce you to the Kettle because Mayor Bob is among the people that don't care what the rules are."

Here is the deal. For more than five years the mayor has allowed Sonya Little to act as the chief financial officer of Tampa, even though she doesn't live in the city as required by the city charter -- which says she must.

Weeks ago the mayor told me, “Ultimately the question is do you want talent or do you make the residency, she is only about a mile away from the city border. The issue, I would rather have talent.”

But what about the rules? Oh, the mayor has an answer for that saying, "The charter also allows someone to be in an interim position.” Buckhorn adds, “She is perfectly within the guidelines of what the charter says.”

That is balderdash! In doing this story, which makes me crazier than I already am, I have read and reread the charter too many times and it does not allow for an interim CFO . In fact, the word "interim" is in the city charter 15 times. There is your interim budget, interim certificates for bonds, interim parking lots, and 12 other allowable interim instances, but not CFO.

The mayor doesn’t care, telling us, ”As far as I am concerned she is not going anywhere and I'll defend her at all costs.”

What about the obligation in the charter to make an appointment for CFO within 30 days of taking office or 30 days after a vacancy occurs? That was more than five years ago.

However, Buckhorn contends, “She is complying with the regulation. She is the interim, she will be the interim as long as she doesn't live in the city.” We asked if that could be for his entire eight-year term and the mayor replied, “If that is how long it takes I'm fine with that.” He reminded us, “The title is chief financial officer. She doesn’t have it. She is interim CFO."

But there is another problem. State law says the CFO must serve as a trustee on the pension board and here comes that sneaky charter again, which says all trustees on the pension board must be electors and residents of the city.

We caught up with Little before she was about to go into a pension board meeting and told her, “I know you’ve read the city charter, you cannot serve on this board.” We asked, "Does that cause you any discomfort?" Little told us, “According to the city attorney’s office I am obligated to serve."

Remember, the city attorney serves at the pleasure of the mayor. Hmmmm. Is she going to spank him? I think not!

Before Little went into the meeting we once again said, “There is a conflict. The state law says the CFO must serve on the pension board, but the charter says you must be a resident and an elector, which you are not. Does that cause you any discomfort?” Little stood her ground saying, ”According to the city attorney's office I am obligated to serve on the pension board."

So the city attorney won't do anything. City council which could file a suit to force the mayor to comply with the charter isn't doing anything. And people ask why I am making a big deal out of this? It’s simple. If we are not a government of rules and laws, we are an anarchy.

And keep in mind it even bugs the mayor when there are certain groups that don't care what the rules are, unless, of course, he is a member of that group!

