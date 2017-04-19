10Investigates honored nationally with National Headliner Award

TAMPA BAY, Florida - 10Investigates has earned another national award, honored by the National Headliner Awards for its year-long investigation into predatory towing practices around Tampa Bay.

10News WTSP won 2nd place in the Business & Consumer Reporting category for "Towing Troubles," a broadcast and multi-media project that curbed towing abuses and helped rewrite consumer protections in three different local counties.

You can revisit the series on www.TowingTroubles.com and get important information on how to protect yourself from predatory tows.

© 2017 WTSP-TV