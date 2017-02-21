TAMPA BAY, Florida - (second of two parts) With public support - and 10News Facebook fans - overwhelmingly in support of tougher texting-while-driving laws, Florida continues to lag behind the rest of the nation when it comes to regulations related to handheld devices.
Florida is not one of the 41 states where officers can pull you over for texting behind the wheel, and it is not one of the 14 states that ban all handheld device use while driving.
Instead, Florida is one of five states where sending a text message while driving is a secondary traffic offense. That means officers can only write you a ticket ($20 in Florida with zero points) for texting while driving if they also pull you over for something else illegal - and potentially deadly - first.
10Investigates took tough questions to Florida's leading lawmakers, including those described by Tallahassee insiders as "roadblocks" to toughening the state's weak texting laws.
House Speaker Richard Corcoran (R-Land O'Lakes) and State Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) both listed a litany of reasons Floridians probably shouldn't expect any changes to the texting law in 2017, but three themes stood out:
1) Concern that texting bans may not make roads safer
"At the end of the day, you want to make sure that texting & driving primary laws work," Brandes told 10Investigates. "In many states, we’re not seeing a reduction of accidents.”
Brandes, one of the state Senate’s leading players on transportation, points to a 2010 report that suggested texting bans may have encouraged drivers in four states to drive worse, by hiding their phones in their laps more, therefore taking their eyes off the road longer.
But there are also numerous conflicting studies that suggest cell phone bans reduce hospitalizations and fatalities. And using a phone in one's lap would be illegal as well in the 14 states with complete bans of handheld devices.
House Speaker Richard Corcoran also expressed some doubt about data, but said his office is looking into what other states have seen.
2) Concern over civil liberties
Corcoran said legislators have to balance a Floridian's right to operating a phone with safety on the roads.
However, Florida already has primary bans on drinking & driving, and it mandates seatbelt use.
When asked why making texting a primary traffic offense was any different than requiring seatbelts, Corcoran seemed to miss the mark on his understanding of existing Florida laws.
Corcoran said there was already a primary offense on the books for "distracted driving," which would give officers leeway to pull over a texting driver, but there is not in Florida.
3) Concern over police abuse & profiling
Brandes said his concern about tougher texting laws was that Florida currently allows drivers to use cell phones for GPS, phone calls, checking weather, and any other number of activities...but officers might try to conduct traffic stops for activities that are ultimately legal.
“Creating a situation where law enforcement can pull you over for any reason will lead to all kinds of negative consequences," Brandes said.
When asked why it was any different than the state's seatbelt ban, Brandes had trouble explaining.
"The major difference...is people (get pulled over for not) putting on their seatbelt. But (with texting)," Brandes said, "(officers) can just pull you over because they see you have a phone in your hand.”
St. Petersburg's police chief, Anthony Holloway, says concerns about unfair stops and profiling were unfounded.
"You know, we don’t profile," Holloway said. "If you see the person next to you using a cell phone, you’re going to pull them over."
Holloway called the state's current texting laws unenforceable since officers have to wait for drivers to do a second illegal activity before they can initiate a stop.
"We need that tool in our toolbox so we can educate our people...at least people (would) know, you may get a ticket. It may be an expensive ticket. So pull over, take a half a second, and stop texting.”
