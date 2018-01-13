10News anchor Roundtree heads Tarpon Springs MLK parade

Reginald Roundtree serves as grand marshal for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Tarpon Springs.

There were bands, drumlines and floats in Tarpon Springs on Saturday as a parade kicked off the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.

10News anchor Reginald Roundtree served as the parade's grand marshal.

After the parade, there was a festival in Dorsett Park with entertainment, food and drinks.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV