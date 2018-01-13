WTSP
Close

10News anchor Roundtree heads Tarpon Springs MLK parade

10News Staff , WTSP 5:46 PM. EST January 13, 2018

There were bands, drumlines and floats in Tarpon Springs on Saturday as a parade kicked off the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.

10News anchor Reginald Roundtree served as the parade's grand marshal.

After the parade, there was a festival in Dorsett Park with entertainment, food and drinks.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

On MLK Day, here's where to go to reflect on King's legacy

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories