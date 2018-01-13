10News anchor Roundtree heads Tarpon Springs MLK parade

There were bands, drumlines and floats in Tarpon Springs on Saturday as a parade kicked off the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.
10News anchor Reginald Roundtree served as the parade's grand marshal.
After the parade, there was a festival in Dorsett Park with entertainment, food and drinks.
