10News employees will Make A Difference at community center

Painting supplies and plants are delivered for the fixing-up project at Oak Park Community Center.

With the large problems that face the world, it can seem difficult to figure out how to help.

The answer may be as close as your own town.

On Saturday, more than 50 10News WTSP employees will join with other volunteers in fixing up the Oak Park Community Center, 5300 E 15th Ave., Tampa.

On Friday, Lowe's delivered plants and painting supplies for the project.

Make A Difference Day is presented by TEGNA with support from Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light.

For more information, visit makeadiffferenceday.com

