10News School of the Week | Jefferson HS

TAMPA -- Our 10News School of the Week is Jefferson High School.

Jefferson High School is home to several magnet programs in Hillsborough County including a business and finance academy. This opportunity has some students taking two buses for a 90-minute trip to and from school each day so they can be part of the program.

The senior students in the academy also create their own virtual enterprise business where they have employees and gain experience running a business. They will take their business to compete both in Miami and NYC each year.

The business and finance is one oft he magnet programs at Jefferson High School-- another is culinary.

Biscuits from scratch at the culinary kitchen this morning.





