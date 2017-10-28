10News volunteers Making A Difference

10News workers joined other volunteers to fix up Oak Park Community Center.

TAMPA, Fla. - Forget about the microphones and cameras. Today the folks at 10News picked up paint brushes and pitchforks. And the story they’re telling is one of teamwork and giving back to the community.

“Seeing everyone out of the office and having a good time, it’s just a special, special day. We’re making a difference today,” said 10News General Manager Michael Rodriguez.

This is Make A Difference Day and people across the nation are volunteering. It’s one of the largest single days of service.

With supplies donated by the Largo Lowe's and Valspar Paint, the 10News team gave the Oak Park Community Center in Tampa a much-needed facelift.

“Everyone is hustling,” said Nightside anchor Carolina Leid. “It’s really moving pretty quickly.”

Once grimy walls are transformed by paint, parking bumpers brightened, the entryway greened up with plants, and a dirt play area mulched.

“This is great, knowing that we're able to make it a more comfortable place for people to come and spend their time,” said Midday anchor Allison Kropff, while loading up a roller with paint. “It feels really good.”

A room inside the center gets some love too. Fresh yellow paint, a rug, bean bag chairs, and some books are the ingredients for a comfy reading nook.

And people from the neighborhood who use the center give all the work a big thumbs up.

“Words can't express how it makes me feel,” said Cookie Dorsey, who helps run a youth sports league at the center. “We’re happy; we need this here — we really do.”

A team from Arby's not only put in plenty of muscle but also rustled up some food for the whole crowd.

“We love making a difference in our community. It’s a big part of what we do,” said John Marshall of Arby’s.

And to top it off, 10News and our parent company TEGNA gave the center $5,000 to boost the programs there.

“We greatly appreciate it and I can guarantee the faces of the kids on Monday will be out of this world!” said Sanatera Isaac, who works at the Tampa Parks & Recreation center.

It's amazing what many hands can do in a few short hours. As the new plants grow, we hope smiles will sprout at the center as well and with each roller sweep and brush stroke today, the 10News team leaves behind the color of caring.

