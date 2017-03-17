$15,000 cross, rings stolen from St. Leo University

This cross, valued at $15,000, has been stolen from St. Leo University. St. Leo photo

ST. LEO, Fla. -- A cross valued at $15,000 and five gold rings have been stolen from a glass display case at St. Leo University.

The crime occurred between Jan. 23 and 28, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Someone went into the elevator lobby of the college's abbey, and removed the cross from the display case.

The gold cross is a religious artifact from the 1900s and is adorned with four enamel medallions depicting religious moments.

The sheriff asks that anyone with information in the case to call 1-800-706-2488 or leave a tip on the sheriff's website.

