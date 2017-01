The victim of a shooting on Sunday has been identified as a 17-year-old man, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The victim of a shooting on Sunday has been identified as a 17-year-old man, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Jayquon Johnson died in the shooting at a house in the 4500 block of Cabbage Palm Drive in Valrico.

Sheriff's office detectives and the medical examiner's office continues to investigate.