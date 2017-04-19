17-year-old reported missing in Pasco

Erica Simonson has been missing since April 5, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. She was last seen at home in New Port Richey and may be staying in the Shady Hills area.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A search is underway for a 17-year-old girl reported missing.

She is described a 5-foot-3, weighing about 120 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff asks anyone with information to call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or click here to leave a tip online.

