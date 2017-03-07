3-alarm fire at construction site at Ringling College

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A three-alarm fire has broken out at the movie production studio under construction at Ringling College of Art & Design.
Then fire is at 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
The college is closed for spring break.
BREAKING: Construction site at @RinglingCollege is on fire. #htnow (@gogatorscar photo) pic.twitter.com/Xur9M3IOft— Herald-Tribune (@HeraldTribune) March 7, 2017
