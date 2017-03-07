3-alarm fire at construction site at Ringling College

A two-alarm fire has broken out on the campus of the Ringling College of Art and Design. Sarasota police photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A three-alarm fire has broken out at the movie production studio under construction at Ringling College of Art & Design.

Then fire is at 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The college is closed for spring break.

