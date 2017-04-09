2-alarm fire damages business in Tampa

A two-alarm fire early Sunday damaged a commercial business in the 6300 block of Benjamin Road early Sunday. It took firefighters an hour to beat the blaze. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- A two-alarm fire early Sunday damaged a commercial business in the 6300 block of Benjamin Road early Sunday. It took firefighters an hour to beat the blaze.

About 4:20 a.m., Hillsborough County Fire 911 received a call of a commercial structure fire in the 6300 block of Benjamin Road. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke through the roof and a second alarm was called.

The fire was quickly knocked down on the roof, and crews proceeded to move inside the warehouse where they found a large fire.

Several vehicles nearby vehicles were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remain on the scene to douse hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

