2 charged in home rental scam, sheriff says

Michael Jacobs, listed as a transient, and Lisa Saucedo of Tallahassee are in custody in Hernando County on fraud charges. Hernando County sheriff photos

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with a scam where they pretended to own a house they rented to other people, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Lisa Saucedo of Tallahassee and Michael Jacobs, listed as a transient, are in custody in Hernando County on fraud charges.

The sheriff's office said they broke the realtor's lock box to get into the house.

Saucedo and Jacobs also advertised the house for rent, collected money from a prospective renter, and went as far as allowing the renter access to the home and then stole money from the renter - a single mother of four children.

© 2017 WTSP-TV