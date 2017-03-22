2 dead, others hurt in Polk crash

FROSTPROOF, Fla. -- An SUV crossed a center median and collided with a car Tuesday night, leaving two people dead and several people injured.
About 8:45 p.m., a 2000 white Ford Expedition was northbound on U.S. 27 near Collany Lane when it left the road, crossed the grassy median, and collided with a southbound 2006 gold Lincoln Town Car that was heading southbound.
In the Expedition:
--Jacquell Bradwell, 31, of Lake Wales, deceased.
-- Angelica Hampton, 28, of Lake Wales, in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.
In the Town Car, a woman was killed and two other people were injured.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs