2 dead, others hurt in Polk crash

This Ford Expedition crossed the grass median on U.S. 27 and struck a Lincoln Town Car, killing two and injuring several others. Polk County sheriff photo

FROSTPROOF, Fla. -- An SUV crossed a center median and collided with a car Tuesday night, leaving two people dead and several people injured.

About 8:45 p.m., a 2000 white Ford Expedition was northbound on U.S. 27 near Collany Lane when it left the road, crossed the grassy median, and collided with a southbound 2006 gold Lincoln Town Car that was heading southbound.

In the Expedition:

--Jacquell Bradwell, 31, of Lake Wales, deceased.

-- Angelica Hampton, 28, of Lake Wales, in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

In the Town Car, a woman was killed and two other people were injured.

