2 injured in Tampa shooting

(Thinkstock) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Tampa.

Tampa Police say just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night, they responded to the area of 9002 N. 40th St. When they arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital.

The victims are identified as an 18 and 19-year-old. They are expected to survive.

Tampa Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

© 2017 WTSP-TV