Two inmates escape from Kentucky prison

Inmates escape from prison in Kentucky (Photo: Kentucky Department of Corrections)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison in Lexington.



The Kentucky Department of Corrections tells local media that 40-year-old Jason Lindbloom and 36-year-old Jason Prater escaped Sunday evening from the Blackburn Correctional Complex.



Lindbloom was serving an 18-year sentence for multiple trafficking charges out of several counties.



Prater was serving a 25-year sentence for trafficking, burglary, tampering with physical evidence, possession and promoting contraband charges out of Campbell and Kenton counties.



Lindbloom is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Prater is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.



Anyone with information on the inmates' whereabouts is asked to contact police.

