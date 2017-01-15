2 killed, 1 arrested in Tampa hit-and-run crash; 3-year-old child uninjured

(Photo: iStock)

TAMPA -- Two people are dead and a 3-year-old is uninjured after a hit-and-run crash in Hillsborough County.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. Tyronda Sampson, 23, and Michael Wimbley, 28, were traveling east on E. Lake Ave. When they approached the intersection of N. 34th St., their vehicle was hit by Rico Taylor, 35, driving a 2003 Infinity. The impact of the crash caused the vehicles to crash into a third vehicle that was waiting to turn left at the intersection.

Sampson and Wimbley were killed instantly as a result of the impact.

The driver of the Infinity ran frrom the scene on foot and responding officers were able to capture him.

A 3-year-old child was properly restrained in a child seat in the back of the victim's care and was not injured.

The people in the third vehicle received minor injures.

Rico Taylor has been charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death and driving while his license was suspended.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The intersection of Lake Av and 34th St. is in the process of reopening to traffic in all directions.

(© 2017 WTSP)