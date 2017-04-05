2 men sought in Haines City skimmer case

These two men are suspected of placing a skimming device on a bank ATM. Haines City police photos

HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Two men are being sought in connection with a skimmer device found March 16 at a Suntrust Bank last month.

Haines City police have released photos of the two men suspected of placing a card reader at the ATM.

At 4:18 p.m. March 16, two men installed a card reader and pinhole camera on the ATM.

At 6:19 p.m., a potential tried to use the ATM but his card got stuck. He advised management who contacted law enforcement.

Police have learned that the men placed skimming devices on the ATM three other days as well.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact Detective Donovan at 863-421-3636 Ext. 2238, or the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

