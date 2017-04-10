2 people discovered dead in Riverview residence

police tape graphic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were found deceased at a residence at the 4500 block of Pond Ridge Drive in Riverview.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the home around 4:45 a.m. early Monday morning and found the two victims.

Deputies said that there is no ongoing search for a suspect

