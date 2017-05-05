2 people hospitalized after tree topples onto roadway, crashing into car

(Photo: Clearwater PD)

CLEARWATER -- A grandmother and her grandson were hospitalized after a giant oak tree fell into the road and crashed into their car.

Clearwater Police tweeted the photos saying to avoid MLK north of Lakeview after the tree hit the car saying they are "lucky to be alive."

The scene on MLK -- a grandmother and her grandson were inside car when it was crushed. Lucky to be alive. pic.twitter.com/w9nj5nClBW — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) May 5, 2017

Police say Milagros Medina was driving the car, taking her 8-year-old grandson when the vehicle was crushed by the tree. They were transferred to a nearly hospital with minor injuries.

Another car was involved but had only minor damage.

Avoid MLK north of Lakeview after giant oak plunges into road, crashing into car. Two taken to hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/dft9WCtMP8 — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) May 5, 2017

