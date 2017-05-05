WTSP
2 people hospitalized after tree topples onto roadway, crashing into car

This is video from the Clearwater police Twitter account.

Caitlin Mullan , WTSP 10:34 AM. EDT May 05, 2017

CLEARWATER -- A grandmother and her grandson were hospitalized after a giant oak tree fell into the road and crashed into their car. 

Clearwater Police tweeted the photos saying to avoid MLK north of Lakeview after the tree hit the car saying they are "lucky to be alive."

Police say Milagros Medina was driving the car, taking her 8-year-old grandson when the vehicle was crushed by the tree. They were transferred to a nearly hospital with minor injuries.

Another car was involved but had only minor damage.

