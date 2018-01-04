2 Sarasota County teens accused of stealing car, nearly hit officers

Photo: file

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department arrested two teens accused of stealing a car in North Port.

Julien Guevara, 16, faces felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude and stealing a vehicle.

The passenger Haley Decker, 13, also faces a felony charge of motor vehicle theft.

Guevara and Decker face additional charges from the North Port Police Department.

Officers tried to stop the stolen car on Benjamin Franklin Drive Wednesday morning. Sarasota police received a call for assistance from North Port police, who had tracked the stolen car.

The car continued in the northbound direction of the southbound lanes of South Boulevard of the Presidents. Officers set up stop sticks at Polk Drive and South Boulevard of the Presidents.

Sarasota police said the stolen car’s headlights were headed towards the officers, who had to lean against the rear driver’s side door of the police car to avoid getting hit. The stolen car stopped at the intersection of North Washington Drive and John Ringling Boulevard.

Sarasota officers arrested Guevara at his home Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers arrested Decker around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at the scene near South Lido Beach.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV