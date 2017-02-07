2 sought in theft of $35,000 from Grow Financial ATMs

These two men are being sought in connection with several ATM thefts at Grow Financial Credit Union branches. Surveillance photos

TAMPA, Fla. -- Two suspects are being sought for using a compromised credit card to get a total of $35,000 from several Grow Financial Credit Union ATMs in Tampa, Bradenton and Lakeland.

Between Nov. 7 and 14, the two men made numerous withdrawals using the same card that were eventually charged back as the card was not valid. The transactions have resulted in a loss of $35,260 to the credit union.

The suspects are described as:

-- White male, in his 50s, heavy set, bald and wearing a light blue button up shirt.

-- The second suspect is in his 30s, with facial stubble and was seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and ball cap.

They were seen on video in a newer model (2015-2016), four-door, Dodge Ram hemi truck, possibly red, with side running boards and a "Salt Life" decal on the top left of the tailgate. The truck also has a hitch below the bumper.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or report anonymously online by clicking here.

