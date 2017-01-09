2 suspects sought in gun store theft in Lakeland

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said detectives had visited the Rapture Gun Store and recommended security features, but the owner said safes are too expensive. WTSP photo

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for two suspects who broke into a gun store and stole several weapons early Monday.

Detectives are investigating a smash-n-grab style burglary at the Rapture Guns and Knives store, 8216 US Hwy 98 North in Lakeland.

At 1:42 a.m. Monday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a call for service in response to an alarm activated at the store. Deputies responded in under three minutes, and found the store had been burglarized.

The investigation revealed that at 1:33 a.m., the suspects, as seen on video surveillance, used a tool to dismantle the front door lock, then entered and used a hammer and their feet and hands to smash the front glass case. Both suspects stuffed numerous firearms into large bags and then fled just before 1:35 a.m. in an unknown car on U.S. Highway 98.

The alarm was activated when the front door was breached, but several minutes passed before the alarm notification was sent to law enforcement. PCSO did not receive the call for service until after the suspects had fled the scene.

"Alarm systems alone are not adequate deterrents, or adequate security, at gun stores. We've reached out to all of the gun store owners in the county and discussed the importance of having robust security systems in place. In fact, on December 13, 2016, our detectives went to the Rapture Guns and Knives store, and spoke with the owner about installing security features at his business. He told our detectives that safes are too expensive' and they'll just cut the cables' if he installed those. Gun store owners have a moral and ethical obligation to do everything they can to prevent guns from getting into the hands of criminals," said Sheriff Grady Judd.