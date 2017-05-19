2-year-old dies after dresser falls on him

Courtesy: Lakeland Funeral Home

POLK COUNTY -- A toddler has died after a dresser fell on the child, Polk County Sheriff's Office says.

Officials say the accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on May 14th in Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Conner DeLong died Monday, May 15th after his mother went to check on him and his sibling and found Conner underneath the dresser. His mother says in the previous weeks, she noticed him trying to take the baby monitor off the top of the dresser so she moved it to the window sill behind the dress. It is believe he got out of his crib that morning and was attempting to climb on the dresser to get the baby monitor when the dresser fell on him.

The death was ruled an accident.

